Houston, TX

Vote for the 2021-2022 Fan Favorite Teachers of the Year

By HISD Communications
houstonisd.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Independent School District is gearing up to name its “Fan Favorite” Teachers of the Year, and you can vote for your pick starting May 2 during Teacher Appreciation Week. Rally your school and community...

blogs.houstonisd.org

Comments / 0

Slate

I Hate the Way My Son’s Teachers Handle His Behavioral “Issues”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son...
KIDS
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Pennsylvania school board rejects request for Satan club

A school board in Pennsylvania rejected a request for an after-school Satan Club at an elementary school. Northern Elementary School in York rejected the club's application during Tuesday night's meeting. The club was proposed by a parent at the school, and was initially rejected by the school's principal but was granted a probationary vote at the board meeting. "The After School Satan Club is an after-school programme that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students," the Satanic Temple writes on its website. Similar groups have been opened in other school districts, according to Fox5....
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools. To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into […] The post Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
Tri-City Herald

Teachers can get free breakfast at Whataburger. Here’s when

Whataburger will be celebrating the nation’s educators with free breakfast all week long. Teachers can enjoy a breakfast item on the house at any of the burger chain’s nearly 900 stores during Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 2 through May 6, the company said in a news release. Educators can also receive 25 percent off all retail items in the Whatastore merchandise shop with discount code WHATATEACHER22.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

School library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning

Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.The measure is just one of several proposals introduced in Tennessee this year designed to impose more scrutiny and transparency in public school libraries amid a national spike in book challenges and bans. School librarians have become the target of scorn from Republican lawmakers pushing for more oversight on materials provided to children — particularly those that touch on racism and LGBTQ issues.Republican Rep. Jerry Sexton, from Bean...
POLITICS
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KHOU

Meet your Pride Houston 2022 Parade grand marshals

HOUSTON — The 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration is in June and now we know who the grand marshals for the parade will be. The parade is June 25 in downtown Houston at 7 p.m., right after the festival. There will be six grand marshals in all, four of whom were decided on in an online vote. And here they are...
HOUSTON, TX

