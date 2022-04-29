ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video shows rescue of rottweiler from Derbyshire quarry ledge

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo footage has shown the moment a dog was rescued from a quarry ledge in Derbyshire....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cash machine stolen in 'brazen' Stoke-on-Trent robbery

A cash machine was stolen by a group of men armed with a chainsaw in a "brazen" burglary. The gang of four or five used the saw and other tools to break into a business in Wimborne Avenue, Stoke-on-Trent, at 01:20 BST on Thursday, police said. A chain was then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman dies after 'cold water therapy' in Derbyshire river

A 39-year-old woman has died after reportedly immersing herself into a river as part of a cold water therapy session. The woman, who was from Manchester, died after paramedics were called to attend a riverside in Derbyshire on Monday afternoon. The session was run by Kevin O'Neill of Breatheolution, whose...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Five stranded sheep rescued from rooftop in England

April 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England came to the rescue of five sheep that ended up stranded on a rooftop after jumping across a gap from a neighboring field. The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a Twitter post that its technical rescue officer responded to a property where five sheep had jumped across a gap from a field and ended up stranded on the roof of a building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family tribute to man who died in Blackpool collision

A man who died after being hit by a car had a "heart of gold", his family said. Michael Blofeld, 48, from Blackpool, was struck by a Kia Picanto as he walked in North Park Drive in the town on Thursday morning. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where...
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rottweiler#Dog#Bbc East Midlands
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Matthew Caseby: Priory hospital failings contributed to death of man, 23, killed by train after he fled

The NHS should stop sending patients to Priory-run mental health hospitals after a patient who fled a facility died when he was hit by a train, the victim’s father has said.Matthew Caseby, 23, died from head injuries in September 2020 after he escaped over a fence from the Priory Hospital Woodbourne in Birmingham and was later struck by a train.Following a two-week inquest, jurors ruled on Thursday that a series of failings by the hospital led to him leaving the unit unattended, which contributed to his death. His father, Richard Caseby, has called for NHS England to review its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man missing in County Durham found burnt to death in cemetery

A man who had been reported missing from home has died in a fire at a cemetery in Co Durham.Police believe they know who he was, and said they were notifying his family.Two fire crews rushed to the graveyard in Ushaw Moor shortly after 6am today, but were unable to save him.Officers from Durham Constabulary were also called to reports of the fire, at around 6.20am, and sent forensics officers to examine the scene.County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said: “We were alerted at 6.08am this morning to reports of a fire in a cemetery on Broom...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Elections 2022: 'Let's give Heanor more kerb appeal'

Local elections are coming up on 5 May and the BBC has been exploring some of the issues that matter to residents. Amber Valley Borough Council has a third of its seats up for grabs, and how to rejuvenate the area's high streets is a big talking point. Heanor's market...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Bamburgh retains title of Britain’s best seaside resort

A tiny village on the Northumberland coast has topped a ranking of Britain’s best seaside resorts for the second year in a row.Bamburgh came first out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money – with an overall score of 87%.UK seaside locations have enjoyed a surge in popularity during the pandemic, with many people opting for domestic holidays rather than overseas trips.Bamburgh, which has a population of around 400, boasts a historic and imposing...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy