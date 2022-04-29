La Scala: 70% of our audience are under 55

France just has that something special. You know, that je ne sais quoi that everyone talks about. It's a place where romance reigns supreme, which isn't too surprising when you consider it's the home of French kissing — and the home of some 40,000 castles scattered across its verdant landscape. Yes, that was indeed the correct number of zeros. There are an estimated 40,000 castles for you to explore. Of course, seeing them all could take an entire lifetime, but don't worry. We're here to help you narrow down the list to just a few. Here are 12 spectacular French castles to visit on your next vacation to this beautiful country.

