COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is announcing changes to area health departments. Starting Monday, there will be a central number for all 16 counties of the West Central District. The new number, 833-337-1749, will put you in touch with any health department in Chattahoochee, Clay, Crisp, Dooly, Harris, Macon, Marion, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, or Webster counties.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO