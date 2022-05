NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a two-vehicle crash that killed a man in January. Kelly Renee Poole, 41, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. According to the incident report, Poole’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Farm to Market Road 1878 and passing other vehicles was veering into the northbound lane of the road, which was a marked no passing zone.

