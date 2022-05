Federal, state and local authorities are continuing their search for the Alabama jail official who is missing along with a man who is charged with capital murder. Rick Singleton, the sheriff of Lauderdale County, met with investigators Saturday morning for an update on the search for Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections, and Casey Cole White, a man who was incarcerated on capital murder charges. The two are not related, according to the authorities. They have been missing since Friday morning.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO