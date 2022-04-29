ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeMaitre Vascular grows sales 10% in Q1 results

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

(NSDQ:LMAT) posted first-quarter results that beat the revenue consensus on Wall Street and missed earnings...

www.massdevice.com

MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Skechers Beats Expectations With Q1 Sales of $1.82 Billion

Click here to read the full article. After setting sales records in 2021, Skechers is seeing more encouraging results this year. The comfort-focused footwear brand reported earnings on Tuesday for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Skechers reported quarterly sales of $1.82 billion, up 26.8% from last year. Net earnings for the first quarter were $121.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77, up 22.2% year over year. Both sales and earnings exceeded expectations from analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance, which predicted revenues of $1.69 billion and earnings per share of $0.72. Skechers’ shares were up over 4% in after hours...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

E2open closes 1st public year with revenue beat, higher EBITDA

Supply chain software provider E2open wrapped up its first year as a publicly traded company with a review of its performance structured differently than what is found in most earnings reports. E2open went public in February 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Its report highlighted metrics...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Berkshire Bought $51 Billion Stock As Buffett Combats Supply Chain; Operating Results Flat

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc dove into equity markets in the first quarter, spending more than $51 billion on stocks including a much larger stake in Chevron Corp. Berkshire, which Buffett has run since 1965, also said on Saturday quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier, with some businesses able to fend off supply chain disruptions. Geico, the car insurer, posted an underwriting loss.
OMAHA, NE

