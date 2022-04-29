ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daxton Hill looks like a true steal of the Draft

By John Acree
Cincy Jungle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“One of the steals of the draft so far,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. said after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted former Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. “Should have gone 10 or 15 picks...

www.cincyjungle.com

Dax Hill …a great pick

3 things make this a fantastic pick. His versatility, his athleticism, and he does fill a huge need. No he’s not a corner but he immediately becomes the backup for Hilton,Bell,and Bates. He will also be used in the 3 safety sub package that will haunt Lamar and possibly others.
NFL
