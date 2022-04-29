ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amazon stock plunges as company reports nearly $4 billion loss

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVwVv_0fO8wp7w00

(CNN) — Amazon reported a significant loss in the first three months of the year, sending the company’s stock plunging.

The tech giant on Thursday said it had a net loss of $3.8 billion in the quarter ended March 31, a sharp drop in income from the same period last year, when it made an $8.1 billion profit. It was also a big miss from the $4.4 billion profit that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast.

The company attributed the loss largely to a $7.6 billion loss from its investment in electric automaker Rivian Automotive. Rivian, into which Amazon led a $700 million investment in 2019, has seen its stock plummet more than 75% since its blockbuster November 2021 IPO.

The Amazon loss came the day after Ford, another early investor in Rivian, took a $5.4 billion pre-tax charge related to that investment, resulting in Ford reporting a $3.1 billion net loss for the first quarter.

Amazon shares sank around 10% in after-hours trading following the results.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

Amazon’s overall revenue grew 7% from the same period last year to $116.4 billion, slightly beating analyst forecasts but slower than the 9% growth in the final months of last year. The company forecast that revenue growth would slow further next quarter, anticipating a growth rate of between 3% and 7%.

Jassy referenced Amazon’s breakneck growth in its consumer business during the pandemic, and the “doubling” of the company’s fulfillment network in the last two years.

“Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network,” he added. “This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions.”

The company also announced that Prime Day, its annual sales bonanza, will take place this July in more than 20 countries.

In an earnings call, Amazon’s chief financial officer, Brian Olsavsky, said higher inflation, fuel prices and labor constraints added $2 billion to costs compared to last year.

“The cost to ship an overseas container has more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic rates,” he said. “The cost of fuel is approximately one and a half times higher than it was even a year ago.”

The rise of the Omicron variant towards the end of 2021 led to “a substantial increase” in employees going on leave, prompting Amazon to increase hiring to make up for the absences, Olsavsky said. But as workers returned when the variants subsided, “we quickly transitioned from being understaffed to being overstaffed,” he added. That resulted in “lower productivity” adding another $2 billion in costs, he said.

Amazon’s earnings hit comes as the company continues to face pressure from its warehouse employees over issues such as pay and working conditions. Workers at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse voted to form the e-commerce giant’s first-ever US labor union earlier this month. Amazon has since filed an appeal, calling for a do-over of the entire vote.

A separate Amazon union election in Bessemer, Alabama, also concluded recently with the results too close to call.

Both union efforts grew from worker frustrations with Amazon’s treatment of workers amid the pandemic and were also motivated in part by increased national attention to racial justice issues and labor rights.

Amazon subsequently announced it would conduct a racial equity audit led by former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynch
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Stock splits don't boost the intrinsic value of a company, but they've been very popular with investors lately. Recent market sell-offs have created the chance to buy some top Buffett-backed stocks at a discount. Companies with strong core businesses can score big wins by branching out into new categories. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Amazon Stock#Amazon Ceo#Labor Rights#Cnn#Rivian Automotive
WWD

Was Amazon’s $4B Loss an ‘Own-Goal’?

Click here to read the full article. So far, 2022 has hit Amazon where it hurts — in the wallet. During the first three months of the year, the e-tailer suffered a $3.8 billion net loss, shocking analysts and Wall Street. It was the company’s first quarterly loss in seven years and, it turns out, Amazon itself may be partly responsible.  After reporting $116.4 billion in revenue, which limped over estimates of $116.3 billion and even showed a little growth, at 7 percent over the same time last year, analysts were left stunned by the financial stumble. More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Apple, Amazon, Intel Tesla and Elon Musk In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, April 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower As Big Tech Earnings Whiff. U.S. equity futures extended edged lower Friday, while the dollar eased from its strongest monthly gains in seven years and Treasury bond yields nudged into the red, as investors looked to test the impact of a mixed set of big tech earnings on an already-fragile stock market heading into the final trading day of April.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Amazon posts first unprofitable quarter since 2015 with loss of $3.8 BILLION and slashes its forecast sending shares tumbling 10% as lockdown-lifting batters online shopping sales

Amazon delivered a disappointing quarter and outlook on Thursday as the ecommerce giant was swamped by higher costs and online shopping declined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company fell 10 percent in extended trading after the company reported its first net loss since 2015, a...
STOCKS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy