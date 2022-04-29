ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyson launches in-person professional stylist service in New York City

By Zoe Moore, ABC News
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Dyson just announced the launch of its first-ever paid services at its Demo Store in New York City.

Starting April 30, customers can have their hair professionally styled using a Dyson tool of their choice.

The service costs $50. If you purchase a Dyson tool, the fee will be credited toward the product.

Appointments can be booked ahead of time over the phone or online.

WHIO Dayton

Jossara Jinaro, ‘Judging Amy’ actress, dead at 48

Jossara Jinaro, a veteran television actress who played on series such as “Judging Amy,” “ER” and “The Young and the Restless,” died Wednesday, her husband wrote in a Facebook post. She was 48. Jinaro, who was also a filmmaker and producer, died following a...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

