Kyle Doggett Named Head Swim & Dive Coach

The562’s coverage of track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. Long Beach’s best athletes put on a show at the Moore League track and field finals at the beginning of what all the city’s coaches are hoping is the first full postseason for the sport since 2019. Last year saw league finals return along with CIF Southern Section competition, but due to COVID-19 protocols there was no Masters or State meet. This year should see local athletes get the full schedule of competitions for the first time since seniors were freshmen.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO