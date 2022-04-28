ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Steve Kerr has praise for Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins after first round playoff series

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZI7JA_0fO8v2Mj00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Golden State Warriors were able to eliminate the Denver Nuggets in game five of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday, it didn’t come easy.

After extending the series with a victory in game four, the Nuggets held on to an eight-point lead to start the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Chase Center in game five. Along with reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, former Warriors big DeMarcus Cousins caused problems for Golden State in the frontcourt.

After dropping 10 points in 10 minutes off the bench in game four, Cousins doubled down with a playoff-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor in game five. The Kentucky Wildcats product drilled a pair of triples along with adding four boards and a steal in 15 minutes off the bench.

Following Cousins’ performance in game five, Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised the veteran center at the start of his postgame press conference on Tuesday night.

I also want to just mention how happy I am for DeMarcus Cousins, you know, obviously I wanted to win but that guy put his heart on the line for us several years ago and he’s been through hell, torn Achilles, torn ACL. He’s a great guy. He was a great teammate here and really, really fun for me to just see him play so well. I can say that now because we won. He had a great series.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Cousins played 30 games for the Warriors during the 2018-19 season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes per contest.

After signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 offseason, Cousins suffered a torn ACL in a workout, causing him to miss the entire season. Since recovering, Cousins has suited up for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

After a strong postseason series off the bench, the 31-year-old should land another contract for the 2022-23 season.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Has 1-Word Reaction To Chris Paul’s Game

LeBron James loved how Chris Paul played for the Phoenix Suns against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. He only had to use one word to describe how Paul played. “MASTERPIECE,” James tweeted. Paul led the way as the Suns eliminated the Pelicans to advance to the second...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul punished after kicking Jose Alvarado in the balls in Suns’ Game 5 win over Pelicans

Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado are becoming the best of enemies as the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans battle in the NBA playoffs. The old veteran is fed up with the undrafted rookie getting all up in his business. Alvarado is the ideal irritant, and the Pelicans are using him on Paul whenever the two are in the game. The Suns haven’t let him slow them down, but he is certainly causing Paul problems. Alvarado has forced him into multiple eight-second violations.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Where Warriors stand among title contenders after beating Nuggets

The first round of the NBA playoffs is just about in the books, so naturally, it's time to re-evaluate what we thought we knew about the championship race. Before the playoffs started two weeks ago, I was one of the lost sheep believing that the Brooklyn Nets, a contender in theory only, could march through the Eastern Conference and get to the NBA Finals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Acl#Twitter#Nbcs
Yardbarker

Jazz Rudy Gobert Stung By Dallas Mavs - And By His Own Bees: NBA Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. And then there's the NBA...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Joel Embiid's Brutal Injury: “If You’re Great, If You Can Ball, I Want You Out There So We Can See Your Greatness Put On Display..."

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business on Thursday with a win over the Raptors. Unfortunately, it may have cost them the health of their best player. Just days ahead of Monday's series-opening game, Shams Charania dropped some big news on the availability of Joel Embiid. Due to an elbow he received in the face, the star big man is set to miss some time after suffering an orbital fracture and minor concussion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rudy Gobert Had An Unfortunate Accident This Week

Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert will play in Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, but he’s going to look a little different when he takes the court. Gobert showed up this afternoon with a bee sting on his face. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year owns a hive on his property, and one of the bees got him on his nose.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

103K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy