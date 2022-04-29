Girls Varsity Softball beats South Newton 7 – 6

Former Pine Creek star Jojo Domann signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a priority free agent. The Nebraska linebacker went undrafted despite a strong career with the Cornhuskers. Domann was named a second-team All-American in his final season with Nebraska. The post Pine Creek alum Jojo Dormann signs with Colts. appeared first on KRDO.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO