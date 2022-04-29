Girls Varsity Softball beats South Newton 7 – 6

For Eli Leasman, Southeastern High School senior, Friday, April 28th, represented a turning point in life after high school. At 11:30 a.m., the school hosted a ceremony during which Leasman signed his Letter of Intent to play in the Quincy University Sprint Football program. With Southeastern Athletic Director Cyle Rigg...
Former Pine Creek star Jojo Domann signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a priority free agent. The Nebraska linebacker went undrafted despite a strong career with the Cornhuskers. Domann was named a second-team All-American in his final season with Nebraska.
The post Pine Creek alum Jojo Dormann signs with Colts. appeared first on KRDO.
(WNDU) - Indiana high school baseball and softball sectional pairings were released Sunday. Here’s a look at the action coming up in our area. Let’s start out with softball -- sectionals run from May 23-28 CLASS 4A. SECTIONAL 2: Chesterton. G1: Michigan City vs. Lowell. G2: Crown Point...
Comments / 0