The Decatur Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting, which is now classified as a homicide. Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur was found shot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1,000 block of 5th Avenue SW. He was taken to Parkway Hospital and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.

DECATUR, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO