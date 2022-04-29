Metal nanoparticles functionalized with nutraceutical Kaempferitrin from edible Crotalaria juncea, exert potent antimicrobial and antibiofilm effects against Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
Kaempferitrin (KF), a flavonol glycoside, was isolated from the edible plant Crotalaria juncea. Optimization for the synthesis of silver (AgNPs) and copper (CuNPs) nanoparticles using C.Â juncea extract and kaempferitrin were attempted for the first time. A detailed study on size and stability analysis have been reported. Efficacy of KF@AgNPs and...www.nature.com
