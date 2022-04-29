ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Metal nanoparticles functionalized with nutraceutical Kaempferitrin from edible Crotalaria juncea, exert potent antimicrobial and antibiofilm effects against Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

By Bhanuvalli R. Shamprasad
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaempferitrin (KF), a flavonol glycoside, was isolated from the edible plant Crotalaria juncea. Optimization for the synthesis of silver (AgNPs) and copper (CuNPs) nanoparticles using C.Â juncea extract and kaempferitrin were attempted for the first time. A detailed study on size and stability analysis have been reported. Efficacy of KF@AgNPs and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

