Alterations in microbiota of patients with COVID-19: potential mechanisms and therapeutic interventions

By Bin Wang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 143 (2022) Cite this article. The global coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is currently ongoing. It is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). A high proportion of COVID-19 patients exhibit gastrointestinal manifestations such as diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Moreover,...

