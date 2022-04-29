ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Canal Park Playoff Showcase

akronschools.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article11 a.m. - Kenmore-Garfield vs. Firestone (H) 1:30 p.m. - Buchtel CLC vs. Ellet CLC...

www.akronschools.com

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Junior Football season registration open

The love of the game of football doesn’t end when you leave Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin or with one more loss by the Minnesota Vikings. See what I did there? Packer fans will appreciate it. But seriously now, once the love of the game is instilled in kids, whether they’re in the stands or on the field, most can’t wait to start playing the game. Brent Hubers is the Communications Manager and JJ Kieso is the president with South Dakota Junior Football. They stopped by to tells us how Sioux Falls area youth can get more involved in the game. And don’t make the mistake of thinking this is just for the boys, because they’ve got some very exciting news for the girls who want to play, too.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Akron Beacon Journal

Beacon Journal High School Athletes of the Week featuring six area standouts

Acord went 13-for-20 in a five-game span for a .650 batting average with two doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She hit two grand slams during the stretch that included a win against Independence (11-2) and two victories apiece over Woodridge (15-0 and 24-3) and Mogadore (5-2 and 10-8). She entered the weekend batting .585 (24-for-41) with nine home runs, four triples, seven doubles and 24 RBIs and 20 runs this season.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Track & Field: 26th Poland Invitational - Full results

The 26th Poland Invitation is in the books. In the team rankings, the Boardman boys finished in first place with a score of 92. On the ladies side, Salem took home first place as a team with 90 points. Find below the meet MVPs, along with PDFs of entire results.
POLAND, OH

