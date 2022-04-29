ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

W. Golf’s Beatrice Wallin Achieves Goal Of Graduation

By Chuck Walsh
seminoles.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Seminole golfer Beatrice Wallin always hoped the pot of gold at the end of her Garnet and Gold colored rainbow would include receiving a degree from Florida State University. On April 29 her dream becomes a reality as she is presented with her degree...

