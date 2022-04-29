W. Golf’s Beatrice Wallin Achieves Goal Of Graduation

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that lives 365 days a year. For several months before Roger Goodell gets booed at a podium reading the first pick, draft pundits (an assortment of characters that can make Comicon attendees look normal) discuss which teams should take which players in which round, running endless numbers of mock drafts ahead of the real deal. In the weeks after, they discuss which teams should have taken which players in what rounds, reviewing how right or wrong their mock drafts were and grading how well the 32 teams did in the process. From there, the discussion begins surrounding the next year’s draft, or the one in five years when Arch Manning will go No. 1. It’s more than a cottage industry. It’s a self-contained universe.

