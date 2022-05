Count TravisMathew as the latest brand to set its sights on the lucrative women’s business. The Huntington Beach, Calif.-based company, which started out as a men’s golf brand 15 years ago, has been acquired by Callaway, expanded into a variety of lifestyle categories and now operates more than 30 stores. The goal, according to chief executive officer Ryan Ellis, is to grow TravisMathew into a $1 billion brand within the next five years. The entry into womenswear will help it get there.

