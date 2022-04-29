ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp Signs Legislation to Enhance Election Integrity and Improve Criminal Case Data Flows

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Governor Kemp signed a bill that takes further steps to ensure secure and fair elections and enhances criminal case data exchanges to reduce criminal case backlogs (SB 441). "Building on the strong, commonsense...

