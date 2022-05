(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- The Brook Arts Center presents Starman - The Bowie Tribute on Saturday, May 21 at 8:00pm. Come join Starman as they perform two of Bowie's most iconic LPs in their entirety - "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust & the Spiders From Mars" and "Station to Station" along with additional choice cuts from Starman's extensive song repertoire. This is a one-time-only performance, so don't miss it! Whether you're a Bowie fanatic that loves the deep, rare cuts OR you're the casual Bowie lover, this show is guaranteed to be a blast!

BOUND BROOK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO