PANAMA CITY — Noah Nelson pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out six to lift the Bay High baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Pensacola in the first round of the District 1-4A tournament on Monday night. With the win, the Tornadoes (4-19) advanced to Tuesday night's district semifinals against top seed...

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO