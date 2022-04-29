ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Celebrates First Year As a Barbados National Hero

By Shine My Crown Staff
 2 days ago
Rihanna took to Instagram to celebrate her first year as a Barbados national hero.

National Heroes’ Day is a public holiday in Barbados on April 28 and celebrates the contribution of 10 national heroes to Barbados.

“My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

“I will forever cherish these memories and continue to represent the Bajan people and my home Barbados to the fullest!!,” the post continued. “Love and gratitude to both The Prime Minister, The Honorable Mia Amor Mottley and our President, Her Excellency The Most Honorable Dame Sandra Mason for trusting me with this honor.”

Rihanna has always represented her home country and has been a powerful ambassador and tourism draw.

The pop singer was declared a national hero of Barbados in November by the country’s prime minister, Mia Mottley.

At the time, Motley praised the star for commanding “the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth”.

She added: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

Rihanna is currently expecting her first child with Harlem rapper, ASAP Rocky.

“I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this,” she told Vogue journalist Chioma Nnadi earlier this month. “At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.” In other words, “none of the dials are turned down.”

The couple confirmed they were dating in November 2020 after years of friendship. However, the reports of their romantic involvement reached as far back as January 2020.

