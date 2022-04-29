ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel reveals he'll meet 'legend' Frank Lampard - the man he replaced at Chelsea - for the first time this weekend... as he warns his players clash with relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park will be a 'tough fight'

By Nick Purewal, Press Association Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Sunday's Goodison Park clash with Everton will be his first in-person meeting with Frank Lampard.

Tuchel's Chelsea predecessor Lampard sent the German coach a good luck message when the former Paris St Germain boss took the Stamford Bridge helm in January 2021.

Lampard is now battling to keep Everton in the Premier League, with the struggling Toffees managing just one win in six matches in all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVxjk_0fO8PurK00
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was looking forward to meeting Frank Lampard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5P3C_0fO8PurK00
Lampard's Everton host Chelsea at Goodison Park in a crunch Premier League game on Sunday

Tuchel admitted relishing an 'exciting' week comprising his first trips with Chelsea to both Manchester United and Everton, with meeting the Blues' record goalscorer Lampard as an added bonus.

'He sent me a very kind, respectful message after I took over at Chelsea that meant a lot,' said Tuchel, of Lampard.

'I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is and will remain a legend at our club and this is a given.

'I was very happy when he wrote me that message and it was very gentlemanly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siLGd_0fO8PurK00
Tuchel said it had been an 'exciting' week after he came up against mentor Ralf Rangnick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiFgB_0fO8PurK00
Lampard is battling to keep Everton in the Premier League with six games left in their season

'We didn't have the chance to go out and have lunch and he took the chance to go and take charge of Everton.

'He took an assistant from us, Joe Edwards, we were not so happy! Just joking. We will meet some friendly faces with Joe and Ashley Cole and Frank, who I have never met in person.

'It is a very exciting week for me, I would love to meet him. We need the points, they need the points urgently as well.

'It is an exciting week for me personally. I love to play at Old Trafford and everybody tells me about the atmosphere at Goodison Park and how emotional and how tough it is to play there.

'These are two nice fixtures, what it is all about. I am excited to go there and we expect a tough fight.'

Lampard handed the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount their Chelsea breakthroughs in his west London managerial tenure.

Tuchel has been at regular pains to express his admiration for Chelsea's academy system, with the club now having produced a glut of current homegrown senior stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xsq2i_0fO8PurK00
Lampard gave Mason Mount and Reece James their breakthroughs when he was Chelsea boss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DIr8_0fO8PurK00
Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel last January

Asked if he had Lampard to thank for the nucleus of quality academy stars at his disposal, Tuchel insisted the former Blues midfielder would not have promoted anyone who did not warrant their chance.

'I don't know if it is gratitude. I don't think Frank did it to do them a favour,' said Tuchel.

'I think every coach does it because it is all about helping the team. It is not about age in any direction.

'If Thiago (Silva) helps us we don't care about how old he is. And we don't care how young somebody is. When you are ready you are ready. I strongly believe you find your way if you have what it takes.

'I am very grateful for the quality the academy produces and grateful for the culture at Chelsea to push these boys through and this is top, top quality.

'It is our job to let them play and to prepare and push them on this kind of level. This is what Chelsea is about.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Jurgen Klopp signing a new deal at Liverpool will not influence his own future at the Etihad... with the Spaniard admitting he 'does not see the link' between the two formidable managers

Pep Guardiola will not allow Jurgen Klopp's new contract to sway a decision on his own future at Manchester City. Klopp penned a new deal until 2026 on Thursday, saying he still has the energy to continue Liverpool's rivalry with City for the biggest prizes. Guardiola's contract expires at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I will never say never': Granit Xhaka reveals he is open to captaining Arsenal for a second time after his resurgence under Mikel Arteta... despite being stripped of the armband back in 2019

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has admitted he would be open to being captain once again - despite all of the controversy he has dealt with in north London. The Switzerland international is flourishing at the Gunners right now and has been a vital reason they're in the battle for the top four in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anthony Elanga hails 'special' Cristiano Ronaldo and reveals the advice the Manchester United star gives players before games... plus his instructions on celebrating during his latest hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspiration to Manchester United's attackers and spends the build-up to matches telling the likes of Jadon Sancho how to have maximum impact on games, Anthony Elanga has revealed. Sweden winger Elanga has occasionally partnered Ronaldo during his first season in senior football, helping the Portugal captain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Ashley Cole
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
SPORTbible

Manchester United Fans Slate Marcus Rashford For 'Putting More Effort' Into Hugging Thomas Tuchel Than On The Pitch

Marcus Rashford has come in for criticism from Manchester United fans after going out of his way to embrace Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Thursday night. United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo's 17th goal of the season cancelling out Marcos Alonso's strike to put the European champions ahead on the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side go back above Tottenham into fourth after a vital win at West Ham, with both central defenders Gabriel and Rob Holding on target either side of a Jarrod Bowen strike for Hammers

At this stage of the season, performances count for very little. It’s just as well for Arsenal. They stuttered, nervously, through much of this game at the London Stadium. But they won - with four games left to play absolutely nothing else matters for the Champions League chasing Gunners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodison Park#German#The Premier League#Old Trafford
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick: Man United Were Lucky to Get Draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his side were lucky to draw against Chelsea on Thursday night. The Blues had a handful of chances but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to Marcos Alonso's opener to see Man United steal a point at Old Trafford. Speaking after the match, via...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Tottenham 3-1 Leicester: Son Heung-min's double and Harry Kane's header help Spurs keep pace with Arsenal in race for Champions League qualification as Antonio Conte's side ease past Foxes

On days like these, when Son Heung-min and Harry Kane find their groove, it is hard to imagine goals might be ever be scarce at Tottenham. Hard to believe they failed to register a shot on target for the previous two games or that there is work to do if they are to clinch a return to the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Relegation-threatened Leeds suffer huge blow with Stuart Dallas ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg during their heavy defeat by Manchester City

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a 'lengthy period' on the sidelines. The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015. Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Lampard praises Everton fans after crucial Chelsea win

LIVERPOOL, England, May 1 (Reuters) - Everton manager Frank Lampard said the fans' support was crucial to the relegation-threatened club in an important 1-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Sunday. "The fans were the man of the match today, from the drive in to the support, which we need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Not-so-wacko Jacko is a smash hit for Burnley: Clarets' caretaker manager Mike Jackson is doing a fantastic job in his bid to beat the drop despite wanting to avoid the limelight

At this rate, Burnley might become the second Premier League club to erect a statue of a Michael Jackson at their ground. Just joking, but you get the gist of the job the club’s caretaker is doing. Jackson has been in charge for four games since critics blasted Burnley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for 'winning ugly' after narrowly seeing off West Ham in London derby to move back into the top four... but the Gunners boss is now targeting rivals Chelsea in the battle for third place

Mikel Arteta hailed his Arsenal players for 'winning ugly' at West Ham, saying they're handling the pressure and want to steal third in the Premier League from Chelsea. Defender Gabriel's headed winner at the London Stadium moved Arsenal up to fourth in the Premier League, two points above rivals Tottenham who beat Leicester earlier in the day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Keane hails ‘boxer’ Reece James after Chelsea defender impresses in draw with Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on Chelsea defender Reece James after a sensational display at Old Trafford on Thursday night.The England international produced a superb all-round performance as Thomas Tuchel’s side dominated the hosts despite only coming away with a 1-1 draw.And Keane hailed James after the match, focusing in particular on his physical presence on the pitch.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "What a player Reece James is. He looks like a boxer. His distribution, movement, strength.“He seems like a nice kid too. He's a clever lad, could play in any position. Chelsea are a lucky...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy