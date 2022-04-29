ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Sends A “Cry For Help” On Instagram, Says He’s Unraveling & Needs More Therapy

By @IndiaMonee
 2 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tyrese is going through it and went to Instagram for a cry out for help.

The singer lost his mother to COVID earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, is dealing with a divorce from his wife, Samantha Lee, and explained that he’s still grieving over the loss of some of his closest circle. He took to social media writing his cry out for help with a photo of Paul Walker who passed in 2013.

“Paul I promise you I got you bro. #FASTX I think I need more therapy I’m still not over losing my mom, Paul, John Singleton, and Lashawn Daniels. When people pass on? They just leave us all here to deal with it. That’s really painful stuff pray for me y’all…..,” he shared.

“Lately I’ve been unraveling, painfully processing this all… This divorce has to end she has dragged this all out for a year and 8 months. I just want peace and to be left alone. Coming up on 3 weeks since I’ve been able to record my new #BeautifulPain album I have felt PAUSED…. God is trying to tell me something so I’ve decided to pause and receive whatever he’s trying to tell me…One thing you will understand in success comes a lot of super random DUMB S**T and as the world moves on cause of its short attention span we just have to sit here and swim in this sh*t and most people don’t care to notice. Here’s my cry for help.”

He specifically called out fellow actor, Denzel Washington wishing that he would let him stay at his guest house and just pray with him.  He also explained that he wishes his career would flourish beyond movies and music into travel and a movie studio. He details his travel business venture, Voltron Travel, where people are able to book hotels, flights, and car rentals through him.

“The billionaire with no ideas? Call me I promise you these visions are ideas are endless and of A-GRADE quality. I just wanna be successful beyond movies and music I really pray for my creative breakthroughs I won’t be fully fulfilled until it happens. VoltronTravel.com don’t just look book!” he reveals.

He goes on in the post to say that his emotions will be put into a new album called Beautiful Pain.

We’re praying for Tyrese’s mental health.

