Frank Roberson is a retired education administrator who formerly served as superintendent of Richmond County schools. Public education is one of a productive society's most necessary ideals or constructs. By 1918, all American children were required to attend at least elementary school. Vision-minded, educational and civic leaders in 1918-America held to the notion of educating its citizens as a necessary strategy to establish and facilitate productiveness in an ever-changing, international community.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO