Mets Morning News: Back to black?

By Christian Romo
Amazin' Avenue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets did not play yesterday and still own baseball’s best record at 14-6. Tylor Megill will face Aaron Nola as the Mets begin a three-game series with the Phillies tonight at 7:10. Tonight marks the team’s first Friday home game, and though no announcement has come from...

www.amazinavenue.com

NBC Sports

Phillies' winning streak ends painfully in Mets no-hitter

NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill. The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field. It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were...
FOX Sports

Mets pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and a trio of relievers have combined to pitch eight no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets are leading 3-0 at Citi Field on Friday night. Megill went the first five innings. He struck out five and walked...
FOX Sports

Mets meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets SS Francisco Lindor starts double play while being interviewed

Major League Baseball has joined the fun in recent seasons by "miking up" players during games and this year, the "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN has used a rotating list of superstars to give fans an inside look and listen during the action. Each week during a Sunday night game, one player will say on the air who they nominate for the following week's contest and this time around it was New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's turn.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/30/22

New York Post | Joel Sherman: A frequent pain point from recent Yankees seasons has been the number of injuries, and the inability of the team’s strength and conditioning team to keep the team healthy, within what’s in their power. While it’s still very early, health has been a key factor in the Yankees’ April success so far, particularly with their starting rotation. Sherman points out that the Yankees are only one of eight teams to use only five starting pitchers so far, and only two teams have used fewer than the 29 players New York has sent out. The health of Luis Severino was a particular question mark coming into the regular season, but so far he’s been deployed like all of the other starters.
MLB

