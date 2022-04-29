ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Body discovered on Interstate 20 with apparent gunshot wound, police say

By Mathew Richards
 2 days ago
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman Country Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered on Interstate 20 with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators are currently...

Kaufman County's news leader.

