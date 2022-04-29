Key Fed inflation measure rockets to 40-year high of 6.6% as central bank looks to rapidly hike interest rates to beat soaring prices hitting Americans

A key measure of inflation in the US has risen again, hitting its highest level in 40 years as Americans continue to grapple with soaring prices.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index soared 6.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the biggest increase since 1982 and up from February's revised 6.3 percent rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

But in a positive sign, the data also showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased more than expected in March amid strong demand for services.

The PCE measure, which is preferred by the Federal Reserve for its flexible 2 percent target rate, is an alternative gauge to the better-known consumer price index, which jumped 8.5 percent in March from a year ago.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled plans for a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday

The new report showed that energy prices increased 33.9 percent while food prices increased 9.2 percent.

The national average price of gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.33 per gallon in March. It has since fallen off those highs but remains elevated at $4.16 on Friday, according to the AAA Gas Price Index.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PCE price index for March increased 5.2 percent from one year ago.

The new data also showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, surged 1.1 percent last month.

Part of the rise in spending was due to higher prices. Still, consumer spending is heading into the second quarter with strong momentum, which signals the economy's underlying strength.

Annual inflation by all measures has overshot the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target and the U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday.

The Fed raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points in March, and is soon likely to start trimming its asset holdings.

By some measures, the economy is strong, with near a record high. And the unemployment rate, at 3.6 percent, is just above the half-century low it reached just before the pandemic.

Employers are also raising wages quickly, but many of those gains are being wiped out by soaring prices.

But inflation remains chronically high, and Americans are taking an increasingly negative view of the economy as a result.

About one-third of respondents to a Gallup poll, released Thursday, cited inflation as the most important financial problem their family faces today, up from fewer than one in 10 who said so a year ago.

The public concern as inflation soars is posing a growing political threat to President Joe Biden and Democrats running for Congress in the key mid-terms.

Biden has pointed to a strong job market and solid consumer spending as evidence that his policies have helped Americans.

But that view absorbed a setback Thursday, when the government reported that the economy actually contracted last quarter for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

The report on Thursday showed that the US economy unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4 percent annualized rate in the first quarter, which could complicated the Fed's plans to raise interest rates.

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth would mark an official recession, which the Fed traditionally combats by lowering rates.

Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled plans for a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices.

The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first hike that large since 2000.

At least two more half-point increases - twice the more typical quarter-point hike -- are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate hikes in decades.

Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession.

Whether the Fed can pull that off is one of the major tests for the U.S. economy in 2022.