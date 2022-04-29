ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Key Fed inflation measure rockets to 40-year high of 6.6% as central bank looks to rapidly hike interest rates to beat soaring prices hitting Americans

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A key measure of inflation in the US has risen again, hitting its highest level in 40 years as Americans continue to grapple with soaring prices.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index soared 6.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the biggest increase since 1982 and up from February's revised 6.3 percent rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

But in a positive sign, the data also showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased more than expected in March amid strong demand for services.

The PCE measure, which is preferred by the Federal Reserve for its flexible 2 percent target rate, is an alternative gauge to the better-known consumer price index, which jumped 8.5 percent in March from a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZScR8_0fO8LWRU00
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index soared 6.6 percent in the 12 months through March, the biggest increase since 1982
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiZWl_0fO8LWRU00
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled plans for a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday

The new report showed that energy prices increased 33.9 percent while food prices increased 9.2 percent.

The national average price of gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.33 per gallon in March. It has since fallen off those highs but remains elevated at $4.16 on Friday, according to the AAA Gas Price Index.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PCE price index for March increased 5.2 percent from one year ago.

The new data also showed that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, surged 1.1 percent last month.

Part of the rise in spending was due to higher prices. Still, consumer spending is heading into the second quarter with strong momentum, which signals the economy's underlying strength.

Annual inflation by all measures has overshot the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target and the U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday.

The Fed raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points in March, and is soon likely to start trimming its asset holdings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqO1t_0fO8LWRU00
The consumer price index increased 8.5% in March from a year ago, a 41-year high
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IILD4_0fO8LWRU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211Ed4_0fO8LWRU00
Gas prices have fallen off their record high set last month, but remain elevated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3wJG_0fO8LWRU00
Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in Los Angeles on Thursday

By some measures, the economy is strong, with near a record high. And the unemployment rate, at 3.6 percent, is just above the half-century low it reached just before the pandemic.

Employers are also raising wages quickly, but many of those gains are being wiped out by soaring prices.

But inflation remains chronically high, and Americans are taking an increasingly negative view of the economy as a result.

About one-third of respondents to a Gallup poll, released Thursday, cited inflation as the most important financial problem their family faces today, up from fewer than one in 10 who said so a year ago.

The public concern as inflation soars is posing a growing political threat to President Joe Biden and Democrats running for Congress in the key mid-terms.

Biden has pointed to a strong job market and solid consumer spending as evidence that his policies have helped Americans.

But that view absorbed a setback Thursday, when the government reported that the economy actually contracted last quarter for the first time since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usgig_0fO8LWRU00
The public concern as inflation soars is posing a growing political threat to President Joe Biden and Democrats running for Congress in the key mid-terms 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjXmo_0fO8LWRU00
The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession

The report on Thursday showed that the US economy unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4 percent annualized rate in the first quarter, which could complicated the Fed's plans to raise interest rates.

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth would mark an official recession, which the Fed traditionally combats by lowering rates.

Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled plans for a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices.

The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first hike that large since 2000.

At least two more half-point increases - twice the more typical quarter-point hike -- are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate hikes in decades.

Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession.

Whether the Fed can pull that off is one of the major tests for the U.S. economy in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#Key Fed#Americans#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
International Business Times

U.S. Consumers Shrug Off High Inflation, Lean On Savings To Boost Spending

U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an aggressive monetary policy stance from...
BUSINESS
Fox News

New York Times spins news about economy shrinking: 'but underlying measures were solid'

The New York Times appeared to give a positive spin to the devastating economic news to plague the Biden administration. Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, shrank by 1.4% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from January through March, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data on Thursday. This marked the first shrinkage of the economy since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy