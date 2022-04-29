ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Another Receiver?! Atlanta Falcons Select USC's Drake London: 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Reaction

WBIR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Receiver?!? Atlanta Falcons Select...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
GREEN BAY, WI
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Ringer

Winners and Losers After Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Kevin, Nora, and Steven run through their winners and losers after the first round of the NFL draft. Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
The Spun

What The Titans Reportedly Offered AJ Brown Before Trade

Last night’s NFL draft first round was packed with trades all across the board — including one for Tennessee Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The newest member of the Eagles organization was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks in this year’s draft.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Names His 5 “Best Available” Prospects After First Round

Malik Willis — QB Arnold Ebiketie — DE Kiper originally projected each of these players to come off the board in the first round. Perhaps the most surprising first-round omission from last night’s selection process was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Heading into the first round, Willis was widely considered one of (if not the) best QB option in this year’s class. Many believed he had the potential to go early in the first. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB to come of the board at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE

