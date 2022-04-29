ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: UC Bearcats Ahmad Gardner Made History Becoming The Highest NFL Draft Pick In UC History

By Don Juan Fasho
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPfOU_0fO8Jx9P00

Congrats to Ahmad Gardner he has made UC Bearcats history.

Ahamd is the highest NFL draft pick in UC History.

The New York Jets drafted Gardner fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the highest-ever drafted player out of the University of Cincinnati.

Late Bearcats Hall of Fame quarterback Greg Cook was drafted fifth overall in the 1969 draft.

Gardner did not allow a single touchdown reception in his three years at UC.( Fox19 )

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Trade Down in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated following the completion of Day 2 that the team could consider making a trade on Day 3. Detroit had lost this year's seventh round selection as a result of the trade for wide receiver Trinity Benson last season. The Broncos were awarded the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
New York State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Uc Bearcats#Uc History
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Multiple Michigan football players go unselected in 2022 NFL draft

While it was a great weekend for five former Michigan football players, it wasn’t that great for others. The 2022 NFL draft was a little more jam-packed than usual, thanks to players staying on for an extra year due to the 2020 COVID-19 eligibility exception. Thus, some who might have been drafted in normal years found themselves waiting by a phone that never rang. Those players will certainly get opportunities as undrafted free agents, but entering your NFL career fighting to make a roster without a contract is an uphill battle no one wants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy