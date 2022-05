LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles slept at Halas Hall on Friday night as he navigated his way through his first draft weekend. Before beginning Saturday’s Day 3 marathon, which featured Rounds 4-7, Poles asked each of his scouts to walk in front of the board with a notepad and write down three players they were most intent on drafting. A star then went next to each name. When it came time to make decisions -- twice in the fifth round and three times each in the sixth and seventh -- Chicago came away with most of the players on that wish list.

