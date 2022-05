Most people have forgotten that despite the Florida Panthers’ torrid pace over the past few months, defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been rehabbing a lower-body injury for about the past six weeks. Head coach Andrew Brunette said Ekblad was a full participant in Sunday's practice and that the team remains "hopeful" he returns at some point during the first-round series against the Washington Capitals. If all goes smoothly for Ekblad, there’s even a possibility he will be ready to go for Game 1 on Tuesday night.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO