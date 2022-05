Cheyenne loves art. It's true, you may not think about that as an identity of Cheyenne right off the bat, but if you look around the city, we're covered in art. Just looking out the window from the studio, I can see a giant mural painted on a building down 20th street. We celebrate this when we have paint slingers in town during the Summer. We have Art Walks Downtown frequently where you can see different local artists' work. You can also see art for sale at several spots across Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO