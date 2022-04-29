IU Health posts $29.8 million first quarter operating loss during labor shortage

Citing expenses tied to COVID-19 and an ongoing labor shortage, Indiana University Health officials said the state’s largest health care system saw a $29.8 million operating loss in the first quarter of the year.

While hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased during that time period, the hospital continued to struggle with staffing issues, IU Health officials said in a news release.

It’s a problem many hospitals have faced throughout the pandemic, which has led numerous health care workers to retire early or find other jobs. In their absence, hospitals often compensate by turning to higher paid “traveling” nurses and other health care professionals.

An increase in expenses

IU Health saw a 16% increase in expenses over the previous year during the quarter, driven by rising cost of salaries, wages and benefits such as nursing premium pay initiatives.

During the same period, operating revenue rose 3% to $1.925 billion. Not only did COVID-19 lead to the cancellation of non-emergent surgeries for months, many patients delayed needed care during surges, so that when they arrived at the hospital they had more acute problems, officials said.

“The challenges from the pandemic again show the critical need for hospital systems to maintain a strong financial position to be able to manage unforeseen operating challenges and continue serving the patients who depend on us,” said Jenni Alvey, senior vice president and chief financial officer of IU Health.

IU Health’s announcement comes amid discussions of high hospital prices in Indiana. Late last year, the Indiana General Assembly directed hospitals and insurers in Indiana to develop a plan to reduce health care costs.

Discussions continue but IU Health officials pledged in December to bring their prices in line with the national average by the start of 2025. The hospital has already started to reduce the costs of many services and the plan will eventually save patients and payers more than $1 billion after inflation from 2021 to 2025, hospital officials say.

Meanwhile, IU Health is building a $1.6 billion new facility in downtown Indianapolis to replace its aging IU Health Methodist building.

