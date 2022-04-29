ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IU Health posts $29.8 million first quarter operating loss during labor shortage

By Shari Rudavsky, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jd7hV_0fO8AMkp00

Citing expenses tied to COVID-19 and an ongoing labor shortage, Indiana University Health officials said the state’s largest health care system saw a $29.8 million operating loss in the first quarter of the year.

While hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased during that time period, the hospital continued to struggle with staffing issues, IU Health officials said in a news release.

It’s a problem many hospitals have faced throughout the pandemic, which has led numerous health care workers to retire early or find other jobs. In their absence, hospitals often compensate by turning to higher paid “traveling” nurses and other health care professionals.

An increase in expenses

IU Health saw a 16% increase in expenses over the previous year during the quarter, driven by rising cost of salaries, wages and benefits such as nursing premium pay initiatives.

During the same period, operating revenue rose 3% to $1.925 billion. Not only did COVID-19 lead to the cancellation of non-emergent surgeries for months, many patients delayed needed care during surges, so that when they arrived at the hospital they had more acute problems, officials said.

“The challenges from the pandemic again show the critical need for hospital systems to maintain a strong financial position to be able to manage unforeseen operating challenges and continue serving the patients who depend on us,” said Jenni Alvey, senior vice president and chief financial officer of IU Health.

IU Health’s announcement comes amid discussions of high hospital prices in Indiana. Late last year, the Indiana General Assembly directed hospitals and insurers in Indiana to develop a plan to reduce health care costs.

Discussions continue but IU Health officials pledged in December to bring their prices in line with the national average by the start of 2025. The hospital has already started to reduce the costs of many services and the plan will eventually save patients and payers more than $1 billion after inflation from 2021 to 2025, hospital officials say.

Meanwhile, IU Health is building a $1.6 billion new facility in downtown Indianapolis to replace its aging IU Health Methodist building.

Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at shari.rudavsky@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter: @srudavsky.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
FOX59

Indiana providers prescribing Paxlovid to ‘handful’ of COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS – Although Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid has been available since last fall in Indiana, several providers say they’ve only prescribed the drug to a small number of patients. Vice President Kamala Harris is being treated with the drug after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. “I think that we may have dispensed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 2,862 new COVID cases, 13 deaths in past week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health. The state’s tallies are no longer being updated on each weekday, but only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. The department says 3,265 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Also...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iu Health#Health Plan#Health Care#Hospital#Indiana University Health
US News and World Report

Amazon Ends COVID Paid Leave for U.S. Workers

(Reuters) - Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc will end its paid time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday. The change follows the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it said. The...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Herald-Times

Column: Lawmakers should act to dismantle Indiana not-for-profit hospital monopolies

For most of my adult life, I’ve described myself as a free market economist. But, I should explain just what that means, and how it influences what I research and write about. The best way to start this essay is to observe that nearly all economic research examines the points at which markets fail. It is rare to find a technical economic paper that reports markets working especially well.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy