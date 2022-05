Curlers from Wausau are on the ice on the final day of the Junior National Championships at the Sentry Curling Center in Plover on Saturday, one in the driver’s seat. Team Tamboli led by Anna Tamboli of Portage, with Tessa Thurlow of Wausau, Jordan Hein of Portage, and Miranda Scheel from North Dakota, won their playoff match and will be in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday. They defeated the Ryhorchuk rink from Minnesota, 6-5.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO