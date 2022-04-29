ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dyson launches in-person professional stylist service in New York City

By Zoe Moore, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Dyson just announced the launch of its first-ever paid services at its Demo Store in New York City.

Starting April 30, customers can have their hair professionally styled using a Dyson tool of their choice.

The service costs $50. If you purchase a Dyson tool, the fee will be credited toward the product.

Appointments can be booked ahead of time over the phone or online.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylist#Abc Audio#Demo Store
WOKV

Met Gala moment | Red carpet proposal sparks cheers, joy

NEW YORK — (AP) — A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal. The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to look to see former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Ex-ABC anchor Gibson prodded out of retirement for podcast

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former ABC News anchor Charles Gibson dropped completely out of the public eye upon his retirement in 2009. Now, prodded by his daughter Kate, he's back. The two are collaborating on “The Book Case,” a weekly podcast on reading and authors produced by ABC Audio that debuted Monday and featured a conversation with Oprah Winfrey about her influential book club. The Gibsons will interview authors and, in general, do what they can to encourage reading.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
WOKV

New design, mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life attack

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — (AP) — The caretakers of the Tree of Life synagogue intend to transform the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history and expand its mission. Newly released design plans show a revitalized complex housing a sanctuary, museum, memorial and center for fighting antisemitism...
RELIGION
WOKV

New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.”. Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. But after briefly catching the spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat.
INDUSTRY
UPI News

On This Day: Toddler Madeleine McCann goes missing

May 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated. In 1913, the California Alien Land Law of 1913 (Webb-Haney Act) passed the California state Senate, ignoring the demands of Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan. The bill forbid immigrants, not eligible of citizenship, from owning any land for agricultural or gardening purposes.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy