Aidan Hutchinson ready for practice battles with Penei Sewell

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Aidan Hutchinson, meet Penei Sewell. You’re going to be seeing a lot of him in the next few years.

The Lions’ first-round pick in 2022 will square off in practice against the team’s 2021 first-rounder frequently. Hutchinson is ready to test himself against Sewell, who quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best right tackles as a rookie. He was asked about the pending practice matchups in his introductory press conference via zoom.

“Penei (Sewell) is a hell of a player, so I’m sure we’ll be getting after it in practice,” Hutchinson said. “Iron sharpens iron, so we’re going to be getting better every day. It’s going to be great once I get there.”

