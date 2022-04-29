ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Evil dad who killed baby daughter and left her with ‘appalling’ injuries including 31 fractures to ribs is jailed

By Holly Christodoulou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elRLT_0fO7mfKf00

A MONSTER dad who killed his 14-week-old daughter and left her with horrific injuries after weeks of abuse has been jailed.

Eleanor Easey suffered 31 rib fractures and five further fractures on her limbs before she died from a catastrophic brain injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSY17_0fO7mfKf00
Eleanor Easey died from horrific injuries Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvF7Y_0fO7mfKf00
Christopher and Carly Easey were convicted over her death

The baby also had three bleeds on the brain after being abused by dad Christopher Easey, 31.

She was found to be malnourished after being fed custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake and was left at home alone.

Christopher Easey has now been jailed for 14 years after he was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter and neglect.

Eleanor's mum Carley Easey, 36, was handed a community order after being found guilty of one count of neglect.

The judge said she "didn't know" her husband had been hurting their baby daughter.

Norwich Crown Court heard how the evil couple tricked doctors three times when they noticed bruising to the baby's face and jaw.

The couple, who met in 2016 on rural dating site Muddy Matches, claimed Eleanor's injuries were due to an ill-fitting car seat.

This was after hospital staff had raised safeguarding fears about Eleanor over concerns Carly had “concealed” her pregnancy.

Carly had suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant again but she did not “acknowledge her condition and appeared to be in denial”.

The mum was taken to hospital in September 2019 after complaining of severe stomach cramps but she insisted that she did not think she was pregnant.

Little Eleanor was born by emergency caesarean weighing just 2.57kgs.

Medics noticed Carly was not bonding normally with her baby in the days after her birth at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk.

As a result, her case was referred to safeguarding as a "concealed pregnancy" as she appeared "anxious" and said she was "not ready for a baby".

Just three months later, Christopher called 999 and told them the baby was "struggling to breathe".

Paramedics arrived within minutes and discovered Eleanor "very pale, floppy, eyes half open".

She was rushed to hospital but sadly couldn't be saved and died the next day.

WEB OF LIES

Tests revealed the baby had suffered an "appalling catalogue of inflicted injuries" and was a "poorly-nourished infant".

Christopher claimed to police his daughter was injured when he had to emergency brake as he drove back from dropping his wife at work for a shift at a pub.

He said he heard a "squeal" from Eleanor as the car slowed from 50mph to 5mph.

The dad also chatted with paramedics on the way to hospital about how he performed CPR on cows but not a person so "might have been a bit heavy-handed on the baby".

But medics found she had died from a "brain injury that was incompatible with life" after being subjected to "some form of shaking with an impact to the head".

Eleanor also "demonstrated older head and neurological injuries" and had been "dangerously inappropriately fed".

Det Insp Lewis Craske of the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts today, as they have been throughout this investigation and will always be, are with little Eleanor.

“She was only 14 weeks old when she died yet had 31 fractures to her fragile body and three separate bleeds on her brain.

“Eleanor’s parents, the very people who should have protected and loved her above everything and everyone else, failed her on an unimaginable scale from the moment she was born.

"She was neglected for much, if not all, of her short life. She deserved so much better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6wvS_0fO7mfKf00
The couple neglected little Eleanor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkpIg_0fO7mfKf00
Christopher Easey lied about his daughter's injuries Credit: East Anglia News Service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsnYK_0fO7mfKf00
Carly Easey had concealed her pregnancy Credit: East Anglia News Service

