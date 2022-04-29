ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF)...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Geovax Labs's Earnings Outlook

Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker BYD More Than Triples Earnings In Q1

China's BYD reported strong revenue and bottom line growth in the first quarter. The profit growth bettered the pace seen at market leader Tesla during the same period. BYD Co Ltd BYDDF reported strong first-quarter results on Wednesday, weathering economic and geopolitical risks. What Happened: Shenzhen, China-based BYD reported first-quarter...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Truckload carrier Covenant’s Q1 net income sets record for any quarter

Covenant Logistics is the latest truckload carrier reporting a key performance record in its first-quarter earnings report, and the company did it while driving fewer trucks. Earnings of $1.35 per share on a non-GAAP basis were a record for any quarter, Chairman and CEO David Parker stated in Covenant’s earnings release.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Qualcomm, United Rentals Earnings Lauded at Action Alerts PLUS

Earnings season is upon us, and the Action Alerts PLUS team was impressed with results from semiconductor titan Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Qualcomm Inc Report and equipment-rental company United Rentals (URI) - Get United Rentals, Inc. Report. “Qualcomm knocked the cover off the March quarter earnings ball in a report...
ECONOMY

