Financial Reports

Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
Reuters

Exxon, Chevron post big revenues, but Wall Street shrugs

April 29 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies on Friday posted big revenues in the first quarter, but analysts said Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N)fell short of expectation during a period when oil prices surged to nearly $140 a barrel. Exxon and Chevron earned $5.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Berkshire Hathaway boosts bet on oil ahead of shareholder meeting, makes Chevron 4th-largest investment

Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in oil and gas by investing further in Chevron and Occidental, taking Chevron into the top four stocks in the company’s portfolio. Berkshire disclosed its regulatory filing, revealing that Chevron now makes up $25.9 billion of the nearly $388 billion portfolio. The other three top stocks are Apple, which makes up almost half the portfolio with a titanic $159.1 billion investment; Bank of America with $42.6 billion and American Express with $28.4 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Enterprise Products Partners' midstream assets help keep the world powered and help to power its huge 7.1% yield. Enbridge's high yield, when combined with dividend growth, makes it a surefire income source. Kinder Morgan's dividend is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

