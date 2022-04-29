View State of the City Address by Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale

On April 27, 2022, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale delivered a joint State of the City Address in the Sullivan Chamber of Cambridge City Hall.

The address reflected on the work of the Mayor's Office, the City Council, and the City Manager's Administration to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, and highlighted key priority areas the City will focus on in the coming year.