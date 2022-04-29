Industrias Bachoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share. The holding company for Flagstar Bank posted revenue of $337...
CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Chevron CVX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chevron beat estimated earnings by 3.07%, reporting an EPS of $3.36 versus an estimate of $3.26. Revenue was up $22.34 billion from the same period last...
Patterson, Village Super Market, and Campbell Soup have all been outperformers this year. These businesses are all profitable and provide investors with excellent stability. All of them also pay more than 3% annually in dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.5%, to $1.14 billion, beating the consensus of $1.13 billion. Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales grew 14.0% during the quarter, with 9.2% growth in Outback Steakhouse and 11.5% in Carrabba's Italian Grill. Restaurant sales grew 14.7% Y/Y to $1.1...
Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is not providing revenue guidance for the June quarter, but says that it expects a $4 billion to $8 billion impact from Covid-19 disruptions and supply constraints.
Apartment Income REIT AIRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apartment Income REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. Apartment Income REIT bulls will hope to hear the company...
