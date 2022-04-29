2022 NFL draft: Best available players for Bears on Day 2

The 2022 NFL draft is officially underway following a trade-filled first-round that set the tone for another unexpected draft.

While the Chicago Bears didn’t have any first-round selections, they’re finally on the clock in the second round with a pair of picks at 39th and 48th overall, as well as the 71st pick in Round 3. The Bears have some pressing needs at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, linebacker and defensive line.

Following the first round, there are still some top prospects available at several positions of need for Chicago, where general manager Ryan Poles can find some impact players in Rounds 2 and 3.

Here’s a look at some of the Bears’ best available options on Day 2 of the draft:

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The X receiver the Bears desperately need. A 6’3 210lb DAWG at the position.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The 6’4 speedster out of North Dakota State had an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.3 40-time.

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

A good bump and run corner out of Clemson, Booth isn’t afraid to help stop the run and is physical at the line of scrimmage.

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McCreary has been a consistent cover corner in the SEC. Going against the best and is a scrappy corner.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A corner out of Washington with long arms and knows how to anticipate and jump routes. He can play man to man and zone.

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

AP Photo/Jerry Larson

Pitre is a do-it-all type of safety. He plays in the box and deep. His NFL comparison has been no other than Tyrann Mathieu mostly because of his versatility.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State safety has been a leader in the back end and an all-around defender. Brisker is known for his physicality and playmaking ability.

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dean was dominant in the middle of Georgia’s defense. The middle linebacker is a little undersized but doesn’t play like it. His sideline-to-sideline speed always pops on tape.

DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The big defensive tackle out of UConn is a physical people eater of a player. His ability to take on double teams and physically outmatch opposing lineman is special.

DE Logan Hall, Houston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The big athletic defensive end out of Houston boosted his stock at the combine and senior bowl with great performances. He can play all over the defensive line and still has room to grow.

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rusher out of Michigan shouldn’t even be available on Day 2 but due to his achilles injury during his pro day, here we are. He’s an explosive rusher with a first step that’s too much for tackles to handle.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rusher out of Penn State is a freakish athlete with long arms. He tested well at the combine and still has yet to reach his potential.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

A quick shifty receiver who’s new to playing receiver and has already established himself as one of the better route runners in this class

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The 6’3″ receiver out of Cincinnati is a big play athlete who consistently makes plays downfield. He ran a 4.41 at his size which has gotten evaluators attention.

EDGE Drake Jackson, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rusher out of USC has an arsenal of pass rushing moves and knows how to get to the QB.

DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

A big bodied defensive end who can kick inside and play three-tech. He has a lot of pass rushing moves and is a technical rusher.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

USA Today Sports

A three-tech out of Oklahoma who’s a leader and can rush the passer. He was also MVP of the Senior Bowl.

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Metchie is recovering from an injury but was a playmaker during his time at Alabama. He can play outside and slot and is a Nick Saban favorite.

WR David Bell, Purdue

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The productive receiver from Purdue is a technician at route running. He’s a consistent stat producer and a leader.

LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

The Wisconsin linebacker was a productive player in the middle of their defense. He’s a hard nose tackler and is very instinctive.

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker out of Wyoming is a smart, instinctive player who is around the football at all times.

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

A long offensive tackle, the former foreign exchange student from Austria is a lineman who is best in a zone blocking scheme and pass blocking.

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The hard-hitting linebacker out of Alabama is a hard nose tackler and leader. He’s a downhill attacking player.

S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A coverage safety out of Illinois, Joseph was a ballhawk last season with five interceptions is ready to help a team on the back end.

WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver from Clemson is a big body 50/50 ball receiver. His potential is high with a strong freshman year campaign, he was sidelined with injuries but back healthy and ready to showcase his talent.