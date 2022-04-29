ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2022 NFL draft: Best available players for Bears on Day 2

By Skylar Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZVYD_0fO7gfyZ00

The 2022 NFL draft is officially underway following a trade-filled first-round that set the tone for another unexpected draft.

While the Chicago Bears didn’t have any first-round selections, they’re finally on the clock in the second round with a pair of picks at 39th and 48th overall, as well as the 71st pick in Round 3. The Bears have some pressing needs at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, linebacker and defensive line.

Following the first round, there are still some top prospects available at several positions of need for Chicago, where general manager Ryan Poles can find some impact players in Rounds 2 and 3.

Here’s a look at some of the Bears’ best available options on Day 2 of the draft:

WR George Pickens, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WroJ3_0fO7gfyZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The X receiver the Bears desperately need. A 6’3 210lb DAWG at the position.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WocXg_0fO7gfyZ00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

The 6’4 speedster out of North Dakota State had an excellent showing at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.3 40-time.

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1CtY_0fO7gfyZ00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

A good bump and run corner out of Clemson, Booth isn’t afraid to help stop the run and is physical at the line of scrimmage.

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5urR_0fO7gfyZ00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McCreary has been a consistent cover corner in the SEC. Going against the best and is a scrappy corner.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heNmK_0fO7gfyZ00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

A corner out of Washington with long arms and knows how to anticipate and jump routes. He can play man to man and zone.

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XewW_0fO7gfyZ00
AP Photo/Jerry Larson

Pitre is a do-it-all type of safety. He plays in the box and deep. His NFL comparison has been no other than Tyrann Mathieu mostly because of his versatility.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIJH8_0fO7gfyZ00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State safety has been a leader in the back end and an all-around defender. Brisker is known for his physicality and playmaking ability.

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179LCL_0fO7gfyZ00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Dean was dominant in the middle of Georgia’s defense. The middle linebacker is a little undersized but doesn’t play like it. His sideline-to-sideline speed always pops on tape.

DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ck70_0fO7gfyZ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The big defensive tackle out of UConn is a physical people eater of a player. His ability to take on double teams and physically outmatch opposing lineman is special.

DE Logan Hall, Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFhAp_0fO7gfyZ00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The big athletic defensive end out of Houston boosted his stock at the combine and senior bowl with great performances. He can play all over the defensive line and still has room to grow.

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NIhZs_0fO7gfyZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rusher out of Michigan shouldn’t even be available on Day 2 but due to his achilles injury during his pro day, here we are. He’s an explosive rusher with a first step that’s too much for tackles to handle.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnFPQ_0fO7gfyZ00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rusher out of Penn State is a freakish athlete with long arms. He tested well at the combine and still has yet to reach his potential.

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OI2GE_0fO7gfyZ00
AP Photo/Al Goldis

A quick shifty receiver who’s new to playing receiver and has already established himself as one of the better route runners in this class

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04avTs_0fO7gfyZ00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The 6’3″ receiver out of Cincinnati is a big play athlete who consistently makes plays downfield. He ran a 4.41 at his size which has gotten evaluators attention.

EDGE Drake Jackson, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugLAt_0fO7gfyZ00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The edge rusher out of USC has an arsenal of pass rushing moves and knows how to get to the QB.

DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118q47_0fO7gfyZ00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

A big bodied defensive end who can kick inside and play three-tech. He has a lot of pass rushing moves and is a technical rusher.

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vvCt_0fO7gfyZ00
USA Today Sports

A three-tech out of Oklahoma who’s a leader and can rush the passer. He was also MVP of the Senior Bowl.

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ8uA_0fO7gfyZ00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Metchie is recovering from an injury but was a playmaker during his time at Alabama. He can play outside and slot and is a Nick Saban favorite.

WR David Bell, Purdue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OmDGp_0fO7gfyZ00
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The productive receiver from Purdue is a technician at route running. He’s a consistent stat producer and a leader.

LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bb0d3_0fO7gfyZ00
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

The Wisconsin linebacker was a productive player in the middle of their defense. He’s a hard nose tackler and is very instinctive.

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9jdw_0fO7gfyZ00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker out of Wyoming is a smart, instinctive player who is around the football at all times.

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNWon_0fO7gfyZ00
AP Photo/Al Goldis

A long offensive tackle, the former foreign exchange student from Austria is a lineman who is best in a zone blocking scheme and pass blocking.

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aD3k_0fO7gfyZ00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The hard-hitting linebacker out of Alabama is a hard nose tackler and leader. He’s a downhill attacking player.

S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPyiV_0fO7gfyZ00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

A coverage safety out of Illinois, Joseph was a ballhawk last season with five interceptions is ready to help a team on the back end.

WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JT9Rg_0fO7gfyZ00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver from Clemson is a big body 50/50 ball receiver. His potential is high with a strong freshman year campaign, he was sidelined with injuries but back healthy and ready to showcase his talent.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Panthers draft Matt Corral

After the Carolina Panthers decided to draft Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but mock Baker Mayfield. The Panthers were the biggest suitors of Mayfield, and many believe they were going to trade for him after the draft. Carolina was also reportedly in talks with the Cleveland Browns during the annual rookie selection, but in the end, the team decided to take another route and picked a QB instead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Draft: Round 1 pick, trade recap with Day 2 (Rounds 2 and 3) updated order

The 2022 NFL draft was expected to have one of the most unpredictable first rounds in recent history. With no draft-day trades through the first 10 selections things were going par for the course, but the action soon picked up. A record-breaking nine Round 1 draft-day trades would eventually take place. including the Eagles sending picks No. 18 and 101 for Titans star wide receiver AJ Brown.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#Cb#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy