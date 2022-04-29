ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Weather Sketch: Maxwell Peters

WDIO-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

Wet and gusty weekend expected

The Northland is in for a wet weekend as a low pressure system gradually moves across the Upper Midwest. Friday features occasional light rain showers ahead of the system with rain accumulation remaining minimal in northwest Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota. Heavy rain will be possible in northwest Minnesota where a Flood Watch is is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday. Beltrami County is included in the Watch.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Remembering Black Sunday and the lives lost at the pier

The wind was howling, and the rain pouring down in cold streaks, as a small group of people gathered at the pier Saturday at noon. They marked the anniversary of Black Sunday. It was April 30, 1967, when the three Halverson boys were swept over the pier in a fierce storm, and Boatswain's Mate First Class Edgar Culbertson died trying to save them.
SOCIETY
Duluth, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
WDIO-TV

Mayor Larson kicks off The Homegrown Music Festival in Duluth

Sunday was the kickoff to the Twin Ports' Homegrown Music Festival at Hoops Brewing Company. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was in attendance and delivered a proclamation to start the week long festival. She reminded people to stay safe, stay at home if your feel ill, and have fun. The Homegrown...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Connects With Hockey, Overcomes Addiction, Gives Others A Second Chance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For years, Marcel Hofker dreamed of attending college and playing the sport he loved. The married father and business owner grew up in St. Paul, with hockey providing connection, structure and community. “I grew up in the suburbs as a Black and white person, you know, a mixed person, and instantly discovered I was different,” Hofker said. “I went by Marc because Marcel was too different. But hockey is what people do in North St. Paul, what people did in North St. Paul. So I played hockey and I loved hockey. It made me on equal footing with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Excitement is building for the Homegrown Music Festival

The Homegrown Music Festival kicks off this weekend, in all its pre-pandemic glory! It’s been two years since the festival was held. Nearly 196 performers are set to play throughout the week which is of course, a major showcase for local talent. Music fans love to hop between the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

14 teams race off in Duluth East Invitational

A busy Friday across town at the Duluth East track and field invitational. In the boys 4x800 relay, Cloquet got off to a speedy start in lane 8. Samual Buytaert anchored the lumerjacks to victory, leaning into a first place time of 8.58. In the girls 100 meter hurdles. In...
DULUTH, MN

