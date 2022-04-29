ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Roads Closed around The Star Saturday Morning, April 30, for 5K Race

 4 days ago

(April 29, 2022) Most of the roads in and around The Star will be closed Saturday morning, April 30, between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. for a 5K race. See attached map (PDF). During this time, all roadway connections from the north will be closed:

  • John Hickman Parkway will be closed between Frisco Green Avenue and Dallas Parkway; and only local traffic to and from the hotels and apartments on that street will be allowed on Frisco Green Avenue.
  • All roads surrounding the Ford Center and the Dallas Cowboys headquarters building will be closed, with some allowances for employee traffic:
  • Cowboys Way will be closed;
  • Gaylord Pkwy will be closed between the BSW Sports Therapy and Research and John Hickman Parkway;
  • Gridiron Rd will be closed north of Cowboys Way;
  • Hall of Fame Ln will be closed;
  • Avenue of Champions will be closed.

Race participants should approach the event by using Warren Pkwy and then turn north on Gaylord Pkwy in order to reach the Silver Parking Garage. As shown on the map, the streets within the retail area will be closed between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. After that time, visitors to The Star can enter the retail area from Warren Parkway and start parking in the Blue Parking Garage.

Employees of the Ford Center, the Dallas Cowboys headquarters building, and the Keurig Dr Pepper headquarters building, as well as members of Cowboys Fit, should approach their destination by using Warren Parkway and then turn north on Gridiron Road. You will have to show credentials to be allowed through the barricade. This local traffic will only be able to circulate clockwise around the buildings as shown on the map.

Motorists can use the Waze app to navigate around road closures. Click here to learn about Waze or install it on your smartphone.

Comments / 0

