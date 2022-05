It's almost time to make a splash! The weather is getting warmer and we're one step closer to local pools opening their gates and letting us jump right in. I would venture to say a lot of people will agree with me it was so exciting when May came along and you knew the pools would soon be open for summer. Growing up I loved going to the pool or a local lake and swimming with my friends and family. I could have literally spent from sun up to sundown playing in the cool water.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO