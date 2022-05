SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University (GSU) is trying to give a voice to those who have lost theirs. GSU’s RiteCare is hosting its second Voice Drive to collect voice recordings and then submit them to VOCALiD. VOCALiD will create synthetic voices using machine learning and speech-blending algorithms. The recordings can then be used […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO