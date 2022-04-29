ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Community mourns after school van involved in deadly crash

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL staff
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tragedy struck Thursday in Adair County. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head-on crash in Watts, leaving multiple people dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. (KSNF) — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The crash happened Thursday before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, […]
WATTS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, OK
City
Watts, OK
City
Westville, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Adair County, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Adair County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy