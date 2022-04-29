ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft Day 2 mock: Jets continue to zone in on defensive needs

By Tyler Calvaruso
 2 days ago
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Jets are far from done making moves to upgrade their roster.

New York enjoyed a successful first round Thursday night, landing Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner at No. 4, Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10 and Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson at No. 26 after trading up with the Titans. Joe Douglas knocked out three major needs with those picks, but there is still plenty of work for him to do on the second day of the draft.

The Jets own a pair of Day 2 picks at Nos. 38 and 101, the latter of which was acquired in the trade with Tennessee. Let’s take a look at which positions Douglas could target with those selections in our Day 2 mock draft.

Round 2, Pick 38 (via CAR): Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets start the second round by turning their attention to the back end of their secondary. Pitre looks like the real deal after he ended his collegiate career with his best season yet. The 5-foot-10, 196-pound safety can cover in space and registered double-digit tackles for loss, helping Baylor to a Big 12 title. Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker could be in play here, but Pitre possesses an upside New York will find difficult to pass on.

Round 3, Pick 101 (via TEN): Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State routinely produces high-caliber linebackers and Smith is next in line to make an impact in the NFL. He posted 81 tackles and two sacks last season and also showed his ability to cover, deflecting five passes. Smith is athletic and uses his speed to make plays against the run from sideline to sideline. He’s a perfect fit with the Jets.

